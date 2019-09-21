AP Grama Sachivalayam Result: Qualified Candidates To Submit Documents

Candidates should follow the website of AP Grama Sachivalayam at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam are required to submit their documents online on or before September 23. The option to submit the certificates will open today.

In this recruitment, each District is the unit of appointment. District Selection Committee (DSC) is the selection authority and the District Collector is the appointing authority.

Panchayati Raj Commissioner M. Girija Shankar has said that the merit list of candidates have reached the district selection committees on Friday. Mr Shankar, who is also the Convenor of the District Selection Committees for this recruitment, has also said candidates will be able to download the call letters from the website and can also collect them from the offices.

"The appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate medical classification, and if he/she is of sound health, active habits and free from any bodily defect or infirmity," reads the notice released by the AP Grama Sachivalayam.

Appointment letters will be issued on September 27.

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has selected candidates for filling up more than 1.26 lakh vacancies in various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

