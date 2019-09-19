AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Result Out

AP Grama Sachivalayam result is available at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama Sachivalayam result has been declared. The recruitment result is available on the official websites gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and vsws.ap.gov.in. As per reports, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has declared the results today at his camp office in Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Check AP Grama Sachivalayam Result

A total of 1,26,728 vacancies will be filled through this exam. More than 21 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam from September 1 to September 8.

Candidates who have qualified this exam will be provided training for two days-- September 30 and October 1.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development has tweeted about the result.

VS/GS examinations in AP - Results declared on website. — Gopal krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) September 19, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam will be recruiting candidates on various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

This is the second biggest recruitment drive conducted in the state this year. Prior to this, the government had completed the recruitment process for 1.75 lakh Gram Volunteers.

