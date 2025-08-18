Drug Smuggler Tries To Evade Arrest, Rams Cops. Then This Happens

The police in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh opened fire in self-defence on Sunday, apprehending a notorious drug smuggler who attempted to run them over with his car to evade arrest. The incident occurred on National Highway-16 near the SVGS College grounds on the outskirts of Nellore city.

According to Inspector General Ake Ravi Krishna, head of the Elite Anti Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), the Balaji Nagar police and EAGLE teams had set up a checkpoint based on a specific tip-off about a large drug consignment. The suspect, identified as Biraka Prakash, 51, from Rajahmundry, was on his way to Nellore to sell the contraband.

As the police team attempted to stop his vehicle, Prakash accelerated and tried to mow down the officers. In the process, Constable Feroz of the EAGLE team was hit by a car and suffered injuries, including a fractured tooth and bleeding hands.

In response, Circle Inspector K Sambasiva Rao of the Balaji Nagar police station fired two rounds from his service pistol, bringing the vehicle to a halt. Police then took Prakash into custody and seized 22 kg of drugs from his vehicle.

Inspector General Ake Ravi Krishna said Prakash is a repeat offender with a history of drug smuggling cases registered against him in East Godavari, Eluru, and Nellore districts. A "suspect sheet" has also been opened against him at the Jeelugumilli police station in the Eluru district.

Additional SP (Admin) Ch Soujanya and DSP (Town) P Sindhu Priya also coordinated the operation. The injured constable, Feroz, was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have urged citizens to report any illegal drug activities to the EAGLE Cell helpline 1972, assuring confidentiality for all informants.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha appreciated the "bravery and commitment" of EAGLE Constable Sri Firoz and CI Sri K Sambasiva Rao of Balaji Nagar Police Station, Nellore, for their "courageous action in intercepting a vehicle carrying 22 kgs of drugs".

"Constable Firoz risked his life to prevent the escape of the accused and sustained injuries in the process, while CI Sambasiva Rao acted with presence of mind to neutralize the threat and ensure police safety," Ms Anitha wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).