AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Answer Key Withdrawn, New List Soon

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key withdrawn

The initial answer keys of the exam which was held for selection to various posts under Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam (AP Grama Sachivalayam) has been withdrawn. The answer keys were released on September 26.

*Due to technical reasons, Secretary APPSC has withdrawn the initial key published on 26/9/2020. The key will be uploaded again shortly and the Candidates will be given three days time to raise objections if any. Secretary APPSC is deeply regretful for the Inconvenience caused.

New answer keys will be released soon and candidates will be given three days time to challenge it.

Due to technical reasons, Secretary APPSC has withdrawn the initial key published on 26/9/2020. The key will be uploaded again shortly and the Candidates will be given three days time to raise objections if any. Secretary APPSC is deeply regretful for the Inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/1qX9EfSqBi — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) September 28, 2020

As a general practice, which is being followed in exams recently, the recruiting bodies release the answer keys after the exam. Candidates are given a chance to challenge the answer key submitting relevant documents supporting their claim. After considering the objections raised by candidates the recruiting body releases the final answer key. The exam result is based on the final answer key.

Exam for selection to over 16,000 posts under AP grama sachivalaym was held from September 20-26. Through this exam candidates will be selected for Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor, Engineering Assistant/ Ward Amenities Secretary, Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary, Ward Welfare & Development Secretary, Village Agriculture Assistant, Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary, Ward Health Secretary, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant and Animal Husbandry Assistant posts.

The recruitment was announced in January. This is the second round of recruitment for these posts. The first recruitment cycle was held in 2019.

Selection to AP Grama Sachivalayam posts is done through a written exam and an interview.

