UPSC Engineering Services Exam Interview Schedule Released

UPSC Engineering Services exam interview will begin on March 8.

The interview round of the Engineering Services exam will begin on March 8, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified. The Commission has released the list of candidates discipline wise on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of the marks obtained in the main written exam.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Interview List

Through this exam, the UPSC will select and recommend candidates for recruitment in various group A, B services in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering. In 2020, the UPSC had notified to fill 495 vacancies through this exam.

UPSC has said that it will upload the marksheet of the candidates, who have not qualified the exam, after the final result is declared. "The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission's Website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained," the UPSC has said.

