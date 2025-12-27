IIT Patna Student With Cerebral Palsy Achieves UPSC Rank 112

Manvendra Singh, a 24-year-old IIT student from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has defied odds to secure a place in the Indian Engineering Services through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025. Manvendra, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a permanent neurological disorder affecting movement, muscle and posture, achieved an All India Rank of 112 in his first attempt.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six months, Manvendra faced significant challenges in performing the daily tasks. His mother Renu Singh, a principal at a private school in Bulandshahr, helped him to adapt to the difficulties of his life. She helped him to train his left hand to compensate for his right side, which was affected by stiffness. He gradually to learnt to pick and use a pen through his left hand.

Manvendra's academic journey is marked by determination. He completed school with strong results and went on to clear the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering with an All India Rank of 63. He graduated with a degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from IIT Patna in 2024.

Adding one more feather to his hat, Manvendra qualified the difficult three-stage UPSC exam, involving prelims, mains and an interview. He qualified the UPSC ESE exam and achieved 112 rank in his first attempt.