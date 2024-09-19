UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2025: Registration For 232 Posts Begins, Details Here

UPSC ESE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has initiated the registration process for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025, which includes 232 posts. The deadline for submitting applications is September 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application edit window will be open from October 9 to October 15, 2024. Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old as of January 1, 2025.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 200 for all applicants. Female candidates, SC/ST candidates, and PwBD candidates are exempt from this fee. Payments can be made at any State Bank of India branch or via Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit cards, UPI, or internet banking. For further details, candidates should visit the official UPSC website.

Candidates are required to arrive at the examination venue at least 30 minutes before the start of each session. Late arrivals will not be permitted entry under any circumstances.

Check detailed notification here

Preliminary Examination

The preliminary examination will be held on February 9, 2025. This examination will be conducted according to the rules published by the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated September 18, 2024.

Recruitment Categories

Recruitment will be based on the results of this examination and will cover the following categories:

Category I: Civil Engineering

Category II: Mechanical Engineering

Category III: Electrical Engineering

Category IV: Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Reservations will be provided for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and PwBD categories, in line with government regulations.