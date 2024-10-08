Advertisement

UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply

UPSC ESE 2025: The preliminary examination is scheduled for February 9, 2025.

UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply
UPSC ESE 2025: Candidates can register for the exam by visiting official website.

UPSC ESE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 today. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.


UPSC ESE 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the "Exam Notifications" section on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
Step 4. Click on the "Apply Online" link and complete the registration by providing the necessary information
Step 5. Make the payment and click on "Submit"
Step 6. Save the application form for future reference


UPSC ESE 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 200 for all applicants. However, female candidates, SC/ST candidates, and PwBD candidates are exempt from the fee. Payments can be made at any State Bank of India branch or via Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit cards, UPI, or internet banking. For further details, candidates should visit the official UPSC website.

UPSC ESE 2025: Preliminary Examination

The preliminary examination is scheduled for February 9, 2025. This examination will be conducted according to the rules published by the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, in the Gazette of India Extraordinary, dated September 18, 2024.


Recruitment will be based on the results of this examination and will cover the following categories:
Category I: Civil Engineering
Category II: Mechanical Engineering
Category III: Electrical Engineering
Category IV: Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering


Reservations will be provided for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and PwBD categories, as per government regulations.

UPSC ESE 2025, UPSC ESE 2025 Application, UPSC ESE 2025 Application Last Date
UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply
