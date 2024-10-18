UPSC ESE 2025: Application Window Reopens, Check Deadline And Key Details

UPSC ESE 2025 Registration: The Union Public Service Commission has reopened the registration window for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (UPSC ESE) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is November 22. Candidates will have the option to make corrections to the application form between November 23 and November 29, 2024.

Those already registered do not need to apply again; however, they can make corrections to their OTR profile from October 18 to November 22, 2024.

The application window reopened following the government's decision to incorporate the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) along with its sub-cadres in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal & Telecom, and Stores into the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) for 2025.

UPSC ESE 2025: How to Apply

Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Select the active examination link to view the list of examinations.

Choose the ESE 2025 examination link, which will open a new page.

Click the link to apply and complete the registration details.

After registration, log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Retain a hard copy for future reference.

UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination 2025

The UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination is scheduled for June 8, 2025. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 232 positions within the organization. For more information, candidates are advised to check the official UPSC website.