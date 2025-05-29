UPSC ESE Prelims 2025: Admit Card Out, Exam On June 8, Check Key Guidelines

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. The admit card will be available for download until June 8, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 8.

According to the official notice, candidates must carry a printout of the e-Admit Card to their allotted examination centre. Those who fail to produce their e-Admit Card will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Additionally, candidates must carry a photo identity card, the number of which is mentioned on the e-Admit Card, for each session of the examination.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

To download the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025" link.

A new page will open. Enter the required login credentials.

After entering the details, click on "Submit." The admit card will appear on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned on the admit card and save it.

Take a printout for future use.

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the Commission via email at upsc@nic.in.

Key Exam Day Guidelines

Entry to the examination centre will close 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the examination - 9AM for the forenoon session and 1.30PM for the afternoon session.

No candidate will be allowed entry once the gate closes.

Candidates must ensure that the details such as their name, photograph, and QR code on the e-Admit Card are correct. In case of discrepancies, they should contact UPSC immediately.

Carrying bags, baggage, valuables, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, electronic gadgets, books, etc., is strictly prohibited.

No arrangements will be made to keep prohibited items at the venue.

Candidates must make their own arrangements, and UPSC will not be responsible for any loss.

What's Allowed Inside Exam Hall

Printout of the e-Admit Card

Black ballpoint pen (mandatory for filling OMR sheets and attendance lists)

Pencil

Valid photo identity proof

Self-photographs (if specified in the instructions)

Other items as mentioned in the e-admit card instructions

Simple wristwatches (not digital or smart)

What's Not Allowed Inside Exam Hall

Mobile phones (even in switched-off mode)

Any electronic or communication devices

Smartwatches or watches with any communication functionality

Incriminating materials such as written notes, loose papers, or erasers

Special Instructions

Candidates who have changed their name must produce a government-issued photo ID reflecting the changed name at each session of the ESE 2025 examination. Failure to do so may result in denial of entry.

What Action Will UPSC Take For Rule Violations?

Any violation of the examination rules may result in:

Cancellation of candidature

Filing of FIR or police complaint

Debarment from future UPSC examinations

Other disciplinary actions as per the rules governing the examination

The registration process for the examination began on September 18, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 232 posts within the organisation.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website.