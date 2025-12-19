Manvendra Shekhawat Wins Climate Impact Of The Year At NDTV Indian Of The Year

Rajasthan-based hotelier Manvendra Singh Shekhawat has been awarded the NDTV Indian Of The Year under the Climate Impact category, whose organisation Dhun has worked to transform 500 acres of barren land into an ecosphere.

Behind some of the leading hotels in Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer's Suryagarh, Bikaner's Narendra Bhawan and Binsar's Mary Budden Estate, Shekhawat turned his eye towards systemic problems in 2013. He allied with local communities and undertook over 30 community projects, including Jaisalmer's largest cleanliness and conservation drive under his NGO "I Love" Foundation.

At the site of his pet project Dhun, a habitat designed for 8,500 people who aim for holistic well-being, 500 acres of barren land have been transformed into an ecosphere by planting 2,70,000 trees through the Japanese Miyawaki and traditional methods and four food forests.

Ruined by a flood, the land was brought to life through traditional water harvesting practices. It now has eight water bodies. The ecosystem, which once had 30 trees, now also features water structures, greenhouses and farms. It boasts of 120 species of birds, 70 species of native trees and thousands of animals. It has also improved the life of neighbouring villages.

As part of the Dhun project, local varieties of grains and pulse, as well as seasonal vegetables and herbs are grown. Their farm also raises cattle and poultry.

An alumnus of Mumbai's St Xavier's College, Shekhawat is also a Managing Director of the MRS Group.