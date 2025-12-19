BS Bhavesh Wins Social Impact Of The Year At NDTV Indian Of The Year

Senior journalist and social worker Dr Bhim Singh Bhavesh received the NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025 in the Social Impact category on Friday.

Recalling the moment in 2013 when he went to a village inhabited by the Musahar community, one of the most marginalised groups in India, to file a story, Bhavesh was moved to tears. "I saw that they lacked what we call basic facilities. I realised that they still live like they are in the 18th or 19th century. They don't get widow pensions. On being asked why their children don't go to school, they said that when no other child from the community is going, how can their children go," he said.

While mentioning the book written on his work and observations on the Musahar community, Bhavesh also sang a song. He highlighted that of the 41 lakh Musahar population in Bihar alone, under two per cent have not studied till Class 10.

Hailing from Bihar's Arrah, Bhavesh was awarded the Padma Shri earlier this year for his remarkable contribution to the upliftment of the Musahar community. He has devoted nearly two decades to the welfre of the caste. Bhavesh has enrolled over 8,000 children from the Musahar community in schools, ensuring they have access to education.

Bhavesh built a large library, providing resources and opportunities for students to excel academically. As a result, more than 125 students have received the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS). Bhavesh helped approximately 100 orphaned boys and girls, providing them with care, education, and a path to a brighter future.

During one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bhavesh's dedication to the Musahar community, emphasising his significant contributions to improving their lives through education and social support.

His efforts in education and social empowerment have transformed many lives and garnered national recognition for Bihar.

As a journalist, Bhavesh is associated with a daily newspaper in Arrah.