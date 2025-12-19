"Sky Is Merely A New Frontier": Chief Justice At NDTV 'Indian Of The Year'

Chief Justice Surya Kant today graced NDTV 'Indian of the Year 2025' and said he was in "sheer awe" of the talent gathered under a single roof.

The NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 celebrates people not defined by their victories alone, but by the questions they dared to ask and the frontiers they chose to cross.

"Sky is no longer the limit; it is merely a new frontier," Chief Justice Kant said in his keynote address, referring to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

"There are few moments in life as uplifting as tonight where we get to witness deserving individuals receive recognition for their talent in a world that often moves too fast, pausing to celebrate the achievements of those who have laboured with dedication, creativity, and passion is a profound reminder of the beauty of human potential," Chief Justice Kant said.

"I must firstly commend NDTV for orchestrating an evening that has been, in every sense, exceptional. It is a rare achievement to unite such a constellation of brilliance under one roof," he added.

"I find myself in sheer awe at the illustrious talent being honoured here today. They include the visionary artists, elite athletes, and brilliant scientists who have each pushed our nation toward greater heights and bolder horizons. When we watch someone extraordinarily step into the light of recognition, we are not merely applauding a single act of accomplishment, we are honouring years of unseen effort, countless challenges overcome, and the unique brilliance they bring to their craft," the Chief Justice said.

He said each honour is a story of perseverance, resilience, and the courage to believe in one's gifts.

"In light of those honours, not only am I proud of the recipients, but also in this occasion recognising diverse talents affirms that every skill, every voice, and every perspective has a place in the tradition... Among us is Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, who fundamentally shifted our comprehension and whose odyssey serves as an exemplification that sky is no longer the limit, it is really a new frontier to be explored and mastered. Today, we gather to honour these remarkable individuals, and I am reminded of the profound ripple effect that recognition can have, especially on the hearts and minds of the young."

Chief Justice Kant is the first person from Haryana to reach the country's highest judicial office since the Supreme Court was inaugurated in 1950. He started practicing law as a small-town lawyer.

His distinguished four-decade career saw him play a part in landmark verdicts, including the presidential reference on the powers of the governor and the president in dealing with bills passed by a state assembly.

He was part of the bench that kept the colonial-era sedition law in abeyance, directing that no new cases be registered under it until a government review.

He also nudged the Election Commission to disclose the details of 65 lakh voters excluded from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the poll panel's decision to carry out the special intensive revision exercise before the assembly election.

Chief Justice Kant led a bench that reinstated a woman sarpanch (village head) unlawfully removed from office and called out the gender bias in the matter. He is also credited with directing that one-third of seats in bar associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, be reserved for women.