Shubhanshu Shukla To NDTV On Actor Who Should Play Him In His Biopic

Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, was honoured as the ‘Science Icon of the Year' at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 awards held in Delhi on December 19.

Asked whether travelling to space had made him more philosophical, Shukla said, “I think it is very natural. It would be difficult for me to convey it fully to everyone, but I came up with this analogy. When we are small children and start going to school, our sense of identity comes from our home, our parents, our siblings. As we grow and move to college, our identity expands to our school.”

He added that this feeling extends when people leave their cities as well. “And then, when we leave our country to work abroad, our identity is tied to our nation. We are representing India,” Shukla said.

“Now, as a very natural extension, when you leave the planet and travel outside Earth, your sense of identity comes from Earth itself. You may call it philosophical or spiritual, but this experience is often referred to as the ‘overview effect,' a completely different perspective or vantage point from which you see our planet,” he added.

When Vicky Kaushal Met Shubhanshu Shukla

The evening also saw actor Vicky Kaushal receive the ‘Actor of the Year' award for his powerful portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

One playful and memorable moment stole the spotlight during the ceremony. It was an exchange between Vicky Kaushal and Shubhanshu Shukla that left the audience smiling.

When asked if there was a role he would like to explore, Vicky Kaushal said, “I would love to play Amol (Muzumdar) sir in his biopic.” Muzumdar is the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team that won the ODI Cricket World Cup in November.

Pausing, Vicky added, “Or Shubhanshu ji as well,” and went on to say, “Shubhanshu Ji, it's a great honour to meet you today. We're so happy that you represented us, not just on this planet, but in space as well.”

Shubhanshu Shukla replied, “I would be honoured if he plays me.”

#IOY2025 | "Would Love To Play Shubhanshu Shukla Or Amol Muzumdar In Their Biopic": Vicky Kaushal#NDTVIndianOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/PD6p5BnhVl — NDTV (@ndtv) December 19, 2025

Vicky Kaushal reacted with a smile and said, “I'll never be able to look this handsome, sir. There's nobody else who can carry a leather jacket like you do.”

To this, Shubhanshu Shukla remarked, “Now, I know that you are humorous as well,” prompting laughter from the actor and the audience.

When asked about his pick among actors for a biopic, Shubhanshu Shukla replied without hesitation, “Now that Vicky has said he would like to play me, nothing else comes to mind. He would do a great job.”

Vicky Kaushal concluded the exchange, saying, “It would be an honour, sir. Thank you so much.”