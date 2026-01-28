Bengaluru-Based Entrepreneur Meets Shubhanshu Shukla, Shares Details Of Interaction

Awais Ahmed, who is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, shared the experience of meeting with Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who travelled to the International Space Station (ISS) under the Axiom-4 mission in 2025. Shukla is the second Indian astronaut to travel to space.

Taking to social media, Ahmed, the founder of Pixxel, a company building hyperspectral satellites, shared the conversation he had with Shukla.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the entrepreneur revealed that Shukla was impressed by India's private space sector and emphasised the importance of disseminating STEM education across the country.

It was such a pleasure to meet and interact with Group Capt @gagan_shux - India's most recent astronaut (and only its second ever) who went up to the ISS last year. Was very glad to listen to his excitement about the private space sector and how it should grow leaps and bounds… pic.twitter.com/E3LW9fT6XN — Awais Ahmed (@awaisahmedna) January 28, 2026

"India's most recent astronaut (and only its second ever) who went up to the ISS last year. Was very glad to listen to his excitement about the private space sector and how it should grow leaps and bounds and his passion for disseminating STEM education far and wide in the country," Ahmed wrote as the caption.

"Cannot wait to see him and other Indian astronauts launch soon on our own rockets under Gaganyaan and eventually on Indian private rockets too!"

Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra

He was conferred with the Ashoka Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry honour, by President Droupadi Murmu during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path for displaying exceptional courage and swift decision-making during the mission.