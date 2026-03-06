Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla Demonstrates How Astronauts Clean Up In Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, recently took to social media to answer one of the most asked questions. In a video recorded during his 18-day mission, Shukla explained the "elegant science" of staying clean in microgravity, where traditional showers are impossible for the astronauts.

"Ever wondered how astronauts stay fresh in space? Of course you have, it's one of the questions I get asked most. So let's settle it once and for all," Shukla captioned the accompanying video.

"The short answer: there are no showers up here. The long answer: personal hygiene in microgravity is a surprisingly elegant little science experiment."

In the clip, he showed a small bag containing a towel-like cloth that contained disinfecting shampoo, which allowed the astronauts to wipe themselves clean.

"It starts with this unassuming bag. Inside sits a washcloth pre-loaded with disinfecting shampoo, compact, efficient, and decidedly unglamorous. Add water, and the cloth becomes fully saturated. Tear open the bag, and you've got yourself the world's most expensive sponge bath."

After an astronaut is done with the towel, its water content is pulled using the station's water reclamation system, so not a single drop in space goes to waste.

"So no, it's not a hot shower after a long day. But for 250 miles above Earth, it gets the job done," he added.

'This Is Amazing'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded Shukla for providing fascinating insights into space operations and helping educate the curious minds about the intricacies associated with space travel.

"Thanks for sharing this experience, sir. A lot of our curiosities will get answered like this. Keep sharing sir," said one user, while another added: "Bro lived the life I once dreamed of!!! Jealous, extremely jealous. Also, insanely proud of you."

A third commented: "This is amazing...so much training you must be going through to unlearn and learn things we take for granted..thanks for sharing."

A fourth said: "Life in space may be uncomfortable, but the purpose behind it is extraordinary. Serving science and humanity together."

Shukla had to undergo extensive training for his three-week mission in space. His experience aboard the ISS is expected to help ISRO in its upcoming Gaganyaan programme.