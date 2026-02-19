NASA Shares Photo Of Dazzling Green Auroras Captured From Space Station

NASA has shared a stunning timelapse video on X showing bright green auroras glowing above Earth, as seen from space. The clip captures waves of light sweeping across the planet's curve, offering a breathtaking view from orbit.

In the post, NASA described the scene as a mesmerizing cosmic light radiating from space orbit. Recorded from the International Space Station, the scene shows bright green aurora streams waving above Earth. Parts of the space station are also seen floating in the video.

Unique View From Earth Orbit

NASA stated that astronauts from various countries live and perform their missions together on the International Space Station. The agency described it as a shared habitat in low Earth orbit and said it demonstrates every day that space exploration is more effective when nations come together.

Check Out The Post Here:

Nothing like a little cosmic glow to brighten your orbit. ✨



This timelapse from the International @Space_Station captures vibrant green aurora ribbons sweeping across Earth's curve as station hardware drifts into view. Aboard this shared home in low Earth orbit, astronauts from… pic.twitter.com/BEwEKtDczU — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) February 18, 2026

This timelapse not only shows the Earth's stunning beauty from space, but also highlights the spirit of international cooperation that is the cornerstone of this space mission.

Process Of Aurora Formation

According to NASA, auroras are produced when charged particles from the Sun collide with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. This collision creates waves of light in the sky, which appear as bright flashes of light.

The agency described the scene as a unique combination of science, comprehensive vision, and global partnership, captured during a single orbital cycle.