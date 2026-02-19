Advertisement
NASA Shares Photo Of Dazzling Green Auroras Captured From Space Station

According to NASA, auroras are produced when charged particles from the Sun collide with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NASA Shares Photo Of Dazzling Green Auroras Captured From Space Station
The timelapse shows the Earth's stunning beauty from space.
  • NASA released a timelapse video showing bright green auroras above Earth from space
  • The video was recorded from the International Space Station orbiting Earth
  • Auroras occur when solar charged particles collide with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere
NASA has shared a stunning timelapse video on X showing bright green auroras glowing above Earth, as seen from space. The clip captures waves of light sweeping across the planet's curve, offering a breathtaking view from orbit.

In the post, NASA described the scene as a mesmerizing cosmic light radiating from space orbit. Recorded from the International Space Station, the scene shows bright green aurora streams waving above Earth. Parts of the space station are also seen floating in the video.

Unique View From Earth Orbit

NASA stated that astronauts from various countries live and perform their missions together on the International Space Station. The agency described it as a shared habitat in low Earth orbit and said it demonstrates every day that space exploration is more effective when nations come together.

Check Out The Post Here:

This timelapse not only shows the Earth's stunning beauty from space, but also highlights the spirit of international cooperation that is the cornerstone of this space mission.

Process Of Aurora Formation

According to NASA, auroras are produced when charged particles from the Sun collide with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. This collision creates waves of light in the sky, which appear as bright flashes of light.

The agency described the scene as a unique combination of science, comprehensive vision, and global partnership, captured during a single orbital cycle.

NASA, International Space Station, Auroras
