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Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla Shows Off Gymnastics Moves In Space

His post quickly gained traction on social media, with many people finding his experience in microgravity interesting and entertaining.

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Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla Shows Off Gymnastics Moves In Space
The post also offers a glimpse into the light moments astronauts experience while working in space.
  • Shubhanshu Shukla shared a humorous moment about gymnastics in space
  • He struggled with gymnastics as a child but loved watching gymnasts
  • Microgravity in space made flips and somersaults feel surprisingly easy
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Shubhanshu Shukla recently shared a humorous and relatable moment from space, revealing how microgravity has unexpectedly turned him into a "world-class gymnast." In a post on X, Shukla reflected on his childhood fascination with gymnastics and how being in space has finally allowed him to perform moves he once struggled with on Earth.

In his post, Shubhanshu Shukla explained that he has always been fascinated by the incredible physical prowess of gymnasts. He recalled that he tried to learn gymnastics in elementary school, but his practice couldn't progress beyond a careful somersault with assistance.

However, after experiencing microgravity in space, things changed completely. According to Shukla, being hundreds of kilometers above Earth makes flips and somersaults feel surprisingly easy.

He wrote, "Fast forward a few years and several hundred kilometers above Earth… and suddenly, in microgravity, I've discovered I'm a world-class gymnast."

He also noted, "Turns out, gravity was the only thing holding my gymnastics career back."

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

His post quickly gained traction on social media, with many people finding his experience in microgravity interesting and entertaining. The post also offers a glimpse into the unique and light moments astronauts experience while working in space.

One user noted, "Turns out microgravity can turn anyone into a gymnast."

Another user noted, "Lovely sir, simply enjoying."

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