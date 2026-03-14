Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla Shows Off Gymnastics Moves In Space

Shubhanshu Shukla recently shared a humorous and relatable moment from space, revealing how microgravity has unexpectedly turned him into a "world-class gymnast." In a post on X, Shukla reflected on his childhood fascination with gymnastics and how being in space has finally allowed him to perform moves he once struggled with on Earth.

In his post, Shubhanshu Shukla explained that he has always been fascinated by the incredible physical prowess of gymnasts. He recalled that he tried to learn gymnastics in elementary school, but his practice couldn't progress beyond a careful somersault with assistance.

However, after experiencing microgravity in space, things changed completely. According to Shukla, being hundreds of kilometers above Earth makes flips and somersaults feel surprisingly easy.

He wrote, "Fast forward a few years and several hundred kilometers above Earth… and suddenly, in microgravity, I've discovered I'm a world-class gymnast."

He also noted, "Turns out, gravity was the only thing holding my gymnastics career back."

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I've always been fascinated by gymnasts and their extraordinary abilities. I even tried learning gymnastics in primary school—but never quite graduated beyond a carefully assisted somersault.



Fast forward a few years and several hundred kilometers above Earth… and suddenly, in… pic.twitter.com/vb3UD3VTvg — Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) March 13, 2026

Social Media Reaction

His post quickly gained traction on social media, with many people finding his experience in microgravity interesting and entertaining. The post also offers a glimpse into the unique and light moments astronauts experience while working in space.

One user noted, "Turns out microgravity can turn anyone into a gymnast."

Another user noted, "Lovely sir, simply enjoying."