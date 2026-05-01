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"Like Crossing Into Orbit": Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Surreal Experience Inside NASA Elevator

In his post, Shukla also shared a broader message about finding inspiration in small details.

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"Like Crossing Into Orbit": Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Surreal Experience Inside NASA Elevator
He described how stepping into one of NASA's elevators felt far from routine.
  • Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared a unique NASA elevator experience on social media
  • The elevator interiors resemble a space station, blurring simulation and reality
  • Each ride in the elevator inspired a quiet thrill and rekindled childhood dreams
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An ordinary elevator became a moment of wonder and inspiration, as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared a unique experience from NASA on social media.

Posting on his X handle, Shukla described how stepping into one of NASA's elevators felt far from routine. He said that entering it for the first time felt less like moving between floors and more like crossing into orbit. He explained that the interiors closely resemble those of a space station, creating a setting that blurs the line between simulation and reality.

He noted that each ride in the elevator carried a quiet thrill, adding that such moments remind a person why they began dreaming in the first place. Reflecting on the experience, he remarked that even an elevator can act as a launchpad for imagination.

Along with the post, he shared a video showing the elevator, giving viewers a glimpse of the experience he described.

Watch Video Here:

In his post, Shukla also shared a broader message about finding inspiration in small details. He said that while people chase extraordinary goals, it is often the smallest things that keep the spirit alive. He added that one should hold on to a sense of wonder, noting that the childlike ability to find joy is something adults sometimes forget, and that happiness is not only found at the destination but also along the journey.

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