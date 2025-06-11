Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil is the world’s first openly gay prince from Rajpipla, Gujarat.

He appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2007, raising awareness of LGBTQ+ rights.

For the world's first openly gay prince, Manvendra Singh Gohil, coming out was a life-changing experience.

The erstwhile prince of Rajpipla, Gujarat spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview during the Pride Month.

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil says, "For me, Pride (Month) is a moment of celebration. Pride (Month) is for people to know that we exist in the society and that we have the right to live with equality, dignity and respect, without being subjected to stigma and discrimination."

Appearing On Oprah Winfrey's Changed People's Perspectives

He first appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, a popular American talk show, in 2007 where he spoke of the importance of recognising LGBTQ+ rights.

Recalling about his experience on the show, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil told NDTV, "Her presence and her being a strong ally made a lot of difference. It changed people's mindsets. It made people realise that my fight is not just an ordinary fight."

Coming out was difficult, and it was even more challenging for the prince as a royal. It meant defying not only social norms, but also the expectations of a lineage steeped in tradition.

"Even though now we live in a democratic republic, still we are the custodians of this rich cultural heritage," he reflects. "Coming out meant risking respect, facing humiliation, and walking into a homophobic world. That's why so few royals speak openly about their sexuality," he continues.

Creating Allies Is Important

Allies are individuals who are not part of the LGBTQ+ community. They are people who are willing to not only accept, but also openly support and advocate for rights of the community, explains the prince.

"A lot of things changed after my appearance on the Oprah show and not just that but getting other attention from other parts of the world, getting invited to attend other events, meeting influential people, and that brought about a lot of change globally."

"Whether they are from the political parties, government officials, educational institutions, the medical department, or even parents or students. We need to create allies and increase the allies. I believe it will help us mainstream our issues in the society," he adds.

Self-Acceptance Is Key

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil's message for the young members of the LGBTQ+ community is rooted in personal growth and self-love.

"Accept yourself. Self-acceptance is most important. Lack of self-acceptance can lead to internalised phobia and a lot of homophobia."

Emphasising the message, he says, schools should have counselors and be more sensitive toward the queer community.

If he had an opportunity to revisit his childhood, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil says he would tell his younger self to be more loving and kind towards himself. "Just accept yourself and love yourself," he says.