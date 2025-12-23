Advertisement

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2025: Final Result Out, Download Here

UPSC CMS Final Result: A total of 365 vacancies for Category 1 and 479 for Category 2 have been filled through the recruitment examination.

UPSC CMS Final Result Download Link

UPSC CMS Final Result Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Services (CMS) final result - which includes scores from written examination and Personality test. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the qualified candidates list on the commission's official website upsc.gov.in.

The written exam was held on July 20 and personality test from October to December, 2025. The final result includes combined scores from both stages of recruitment.

Candidates with their name in the list have been deemed qualified for the following two post categories:

Category 1:

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service;

Category-II

(a) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;

(b) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council;

and

(c) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

A total of 365 vacancies for Category 1 and 479 for Category 2 have been filled through the recruitment examination.

UPSC CMS Exam 2025: How To Download Final Result?

  • Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Examination" section and then on "CMS Examination 2025".
  • Click on the respective result and it will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.
