Haryana: Over 7,000 Constable Vacancies Announced, Registration Begins

HSSC police group C post recruitment announced. Last date to apply is February 10.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment for 7298 group C Constable posts in the police department. Application forms are available online at the official website of HSSC. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 10.

Apply Online

"The Selection shall be made in accordance with the Punjab Police rules as applicable to Haryana (latest rule 12.16 of Punjab Police Rules amended up to date(Non Gazetted and other ranks)Service rule 2017 amended upto date," the HSSC has said in the official job notification.

On eligibility criteria, the HSSC has said, "all the certificates relating to educational qualification/eligibility conditions and socio-economic criteria etc. will be determined with regard to the last date fixed to apply online applications. No certificate issued after cut-off date shall be considered."

Out of the total number of vacancies, 5500 vacancies are available in male constable posts, 1100 vacancies in female constable, and 698 in female constable posts.

The minimum educational qualification required for the post is 10+2 pass. Candidate must have studied Class 10 with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Candidates must be between 18-25 years of age.

"Candidates, who have obtained degrees or diplomas or certificates for various courses from any Board/institution declared fake by the University Grants Commission or not recognized by Haryana Government shall not be eligible for being considered for recruitment to the posts advertised and no representation in this regard shall be entertained," the Commission has said in the notification.

Click here for more Jobs News