National Book Trust Invites Applications To Fill 23 Vacancies

National Book Trust recruitment 2021: Apply online at nbtindia.gov.in

The National Book Trust has invited applications to fill 23 vacancies. This is an apex body engaged in publication of books and book promotion in the country. It has notified that vacancies are to be filled at its head office in New Delhi and regional offices at Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Job Notification

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director: 2 posts

Assistant Director (Production): 1 post

Assistant Editor: 2 posts in Kannada, Marathi language

Production Assistant: 1 post

Editorial Assistant: 3 posts

Accountant: 3 posts

Senior Stenographer: 2 posts

Assistant: 4 posts

Librarian: 1 post

Junior Translator (Hindi): 1 post

Library Assistant: 2 posts

Junior Artists: 1 post

Driver: 3 posts

"The selected candidate will also have to undergo a medical examination test from a government hospital countersigned by the Civil Surgeon or Chief Medical Officer to ascertain his/her medical fitness for the post at the time of joining," it has said.

The probation period for all regular positions is 2 years, the National Book Trust has said.

Candidates have to fill and submit the application form in the format prescribed by the National Book Trust, which is available on its official website. Applicants must super scribe the envelope with 'Application for the post of......", it has said.