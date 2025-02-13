National Book Trust Recruiting Officers At Various Levels, Salary Rs 1 Lakh

National Book Trust, Ministry of Education is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions on short term/ project-based requirement. The applications are invited for the following posts:



Marketing Assistant (Western Regional Office, Pune)- 1 EQ-Graduation in any subject from a recognised university. Minimum 5 years of experience of sales in a publishing house

Applicant should not be more than 45 years of age and would be entitled for a remuneration of Rs 50,000-70,000 per month.

Marketing Executive (Western Regional Office, Pune)- 1 EQ-Graduation in any subject from a recognised university. Minimum 2 Years of experience of Sales in a publishing house. DQ- Fluent in Hindi, English Marathi

Candidate should not be more than 27 years of age. Applicant will be entitled for a salary of Rs 30,000- 40,000.

Event Officer (Pune Book Festival)- 1 EQ-Graduation in any subject from a recognised University. Minimum 3 years of Experience in organising large scale B2C and B2B events. DQ-Fluent in Hindi, English Marathi. Experience of organising book festivals.

The maximum age limit is 32 years and remuneration is Rs 50,000-70,000.

Marketing & Sponsorship Consultant (Western Regional Office, Pune)- MBA in Sales/Marketing

Minimum 5 years of Experience in fund raising, sponsorship, CSR project implementation. DQ-Good understanding of the Education, Social Development and Publishing Market and proven experience of stakeholders' management.

The maximum age limit is 45 years and the remuneration is between 80,000-1,00,000

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview from February 24, 2025 11 am -3 pm, at AV HalI, Main Building, Fergusson College, Pune (91 93808 27586 -For Coordination)

Candidates can visit the official website to check job profile and qualification of various other posts such as Event Officer, Office Secretary, Content Writer, Media and Public Relations Consultant, E Pub Developer, Accountant, Consultant, Programme Coordinator, Illustrator, Marketing Assistant.

