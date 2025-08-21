BEML Announces 682 Vacancies, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.6 Lakh

BEML Recruitment 2025: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has announced recruitment for 682 posts across multiple categories. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, bemlindia.in, after August 25.

Educational Qualification

The required qualification varies by post and includes ITI, Diploma in Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Engineering Degree, Post-Graduation, CA, MBA, MTech, or equivalent.

Age Limit

Staff Nurse & Pharmacist: 25-35 years

Non-Executive: 18-30 years

Temporary Employees (Diploma/ITI): As per rules

Management Trainee: 27 years

Senior Management: 50-55 years

OBC: 3 years relaxation

SC/ST: 5 years relaxation

Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted

Selection Process

The recruitment will be carried out through:

Written Examination

Skill Test

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Salary Details

Security & Fire Guards: Rs 22,000 - Rs 25,000 per month

Staff Nurse & Pharmacist: Rs 29,200- Rs 62,000 per month

Non-Executive: Rs 23,000 - Rs 27,000 per month

Temporary Employees (Diploma/ITI): Rs 20,000 - Rs 24,000 per month

Management Trainee: Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000 per month

Senior Management: Rs 70,000 - Rs 2,60,000 per month

How To Apply

Visit the BEML's official website, bemlindia.in.

Go to the Careers section.

Click on the Online Application link.

Fill in the required details and register.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply

(Click here for official notification)