BEML Announces 682 Vacancies, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.6 Lakh

BEML Recruitment 2025: The required qualification varies by post and includes ITI, Diploma in Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Engineering Degree, Post-Graduation, CA, MBA, MTech, or equivalent.

BEML Recruitment 2025: The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 500.

BEML Recruitment 2025: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has announced recruitment for 682 posts across multiple categories. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, bemlindia.in,  after August 25.

Educational Qualification

The required qualification varies by post and includes ITI, Diploma in Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Engineering Degree, Post-Graduation, CA, MBA, MTech, or equivalent.

Age Limit

  • Staff Nurse & Pharmacist: 25-35 years
  • Non-Executive: 18-30 years
  • Temporary Employees (Diploma/ITI): As per rules
  • Management Trainee: 27 years
  • Senior Management: 50-55 years
  • OBC: 3 years relaxation
  • SC/ST: 5 years relaxation

Application Fee

  • General/OBC: Rs 500
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted

Selection Process

The recruitment will be carried out through:

  • Written Examination
  • Skill Test
  • Interview
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

Salary Details

  • Security & Fire Guards: Rs 22,000 -  Rs 25,000 per month
  • Staff Nurse & Pharmacist: Rs 29,200- Rs 62,000 per month
  • Non-Executive: Rs 23,000 - Rs 27,000 per month
  • Temporary Employees (Diploma/ITI): Rs 20,000 - Rs 24,000 per month
  • Management Trainee: Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000 per month
  • Senior Management: Rs 70,000 - Rs 2,60,000 per month

How To Apply

  • Visit the BEML's official website, bemlindia.in.
  • Go to the Careers section.
  • Click on the Online Application link.
  • Fill in the required details and register.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply

(Click here for official notification)

