BEML Announces 682 Vacancies, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.6 Lakh

BEML Recruitment 2025: The application fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs 500.
BEML Recruitment 2025: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has announced recruitment for 682 posts across multiple categories. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, bemlindia.in, after August 25.
Educational Qualification
The required qualification varies by post and includes ITI, Diploma in Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Engineering Degree, Post-Graduation, CA, MBA, MTech, or equivalent.
Age Limit
- Staff Nurse & Pharmacist: 25-35 years
- Non-Executive: 18-30 years
- Temporary Employees (Diploma/ITI): As per rules
- Management Trainee: 27 years
- Senior Management: 50-55 years
- OBC: 3 years relaxation
- SC/ST: 5 years relaxation
Application Fee
- General/OBC: Rs 500
- SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted
Selection Process
The recruitment will be carried out through:
- Written Examination
- Skill Test
- Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Salary Details
- Security & Fire Guards: Rs 22,000 - Rs 25,000 per month
- Staff Nurse & Pharmacist: Rs 29,200- Rs 62,000 per month
- Non-Executive: Rs 23,000 - Rs 27,000 per month
- Temporary Employees (Diploma/ITI): Rs 20,000 - Rs 24,000 per month
- Management Trainee: Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000 per month
- Senior Management: Rs 70,000 - Rs 2,60,000 per month
How To Apply
- Visit the BEML's official website, bemlindia.in.
- Go to the Careers section.
- Click on the Online Application link.
- Fill in the required details and register.
- Submit the application form.
- Take a printout for future reference.