Punjab National Bank Hiring For 750 Posts; Check Details, Direct Link To Apply

Punjab National Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 750 Local Bank Officers (LBO). The registration process, which began on November 3, 2025, will close on December 1, following an extension. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications on the official portal until the last date.

Key Dates

Application Start: November 3, 2025

Last Date To Apply and Pay Fee: December 1, 2025

Online Test: December 2025 / January 2026

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1180

SC/ST/PH: Rs 59

Fees must be paid online.

Vacancy details

PNB has announced 750 vacancies, distributed as follows:

General: 336

OBC: 194

EWS: 67

SC: 104

ST: 49

State-wise vacancies have been identified across 17 states, with the highest numbers in Maharashtra (135), Gujarat (95), Telangana (88), Assam (86), Karnataka (85), and Tamil Nadu (85). Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Indian citizens or meet nationality conditions as per government norms.

Age Limit: 20-30 years as on July 1, 2025 (age relaxation applicable).

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must possess valid proof of graduation by the closing date of registration.

Local Language: Reading, writing and speaking proficiency in the state's notified language is mandatory.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in four stages:

Online Written Test

Covering Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. The test carries 150 marks with sectional timings and negative marking.

Screening Of Applications And Documents

To verify eligibility

Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT)

Mandatory for candidates who have not studied the local language in Class 10 or 12.

Personal Interview

Carrying 50 marks; candidates must score at least 25 marks (22.5 for SC/ST) to qualify.

Final merit will be prepared based on performance in the written test and interview. LLPT is qualifying in nature, and failure to clear it will lead to disqualification regardless of scores in other stages.

Pay Scale And Benefits

Selected candidates will be appointed in the JMGS-I scale, with a salary structure of:

48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2- 67160-2680/7-85920, along with DA, HRA/leased accommodation, CCA, medical insurance, LFC, retirement benefits and other allowances as per bank rules.

How To Apply

Candidates must:

Read the detailed notification carefully.

Fill all personal and academic details accurately.

Upload required documents in prescribed size and format.

Review the form thoroughly before submission.

Save or print the final submitted form for future reference.

PNB has clarified that applicants can apply for only one state, and selected candidates will be posted within that state for up to nine years or until promoted to Scale IV. The number of vacancies is provisional and subject to change.