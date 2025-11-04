Punjab National Bank Invites Applications For 750 Local Bank Officer Vacancies

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting Applications for Local Bank Officers (LBO) for 750 vacancies. Candidates can visit the official website of PNB to apply for the post.

The online registration for the application opened on November 3, 2025 and will close on November 23. The online exam will be conducted between December 2025 and January 2026.

The 750 vacancies are open for 17 states with mandatory language proficiency (reading, writing, and speaking). There are 336 vacancies for Unreserved, 194 for Other Backward Class, 104 for Scheduled Caste, 67 for Economically Weaker Section and 49 for Scheduled Tribe. Application fee for General, OBC and EWS Category Rs 1180 and SC, ST and PWD Category: Rs 59

The bank stated that the application can be submitted only for one state and candidates are required to submit genuine documents. Candidates should be graduates in any discipline from a university/institution recognized or approved by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies.

Age criteria:

The minimum age requirement is 20 years and the maximum is 30 years as on July 1, 2025. Up to 5 years of age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, 10 years for PwD, 5 years for ex-servicemen and 5 years for persons affected by riots.

Post-mandatory experience:

Candidates must possess a minimum of one year of post-qualification work experience in a Clerical/Officer Cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank listed in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934.

Selection process:

The selection process for the post of Local Bank Officer shall be conducted in four phases, namely, Online Written Test, Screening III, Language Proficiency Test, followed by a Personal Interview.

Online Application Process

1. Visit https://pnb.bank.in/Recruitments.aspx.

2. Click on the link "PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 - Apply Online".

3. Register with valid email ID and mobile number.

4. Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee online.

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates are suggested to apply before the last date to avoid any technical problem. All updates will be available on the official website of PNB.