Punjab National Bank Invites Applications For 1,025 Posts, Check Selection Process, Pay Scale

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: The examination will be held in online mode tentatively in March or April.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for specialist officer posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,025 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application process began on February 7 with a deadline set for February 25. The examination will be held in online mode tentatively in March or April.

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Officer (Credit) - 1,000

Manager (Forex) - 15

Manager (Cyber Security) - 05

Senior Manager (Cyber Security) - 05

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

Officer (Credit) - 36,000-1,490/7-46,430-1,740/2-49,910-1,990/7-63,840

Manager (Forex) - 48,170-1,740/1-49,910-1,990/10-69,810

Manager (Cyber Security) - 48,170-1,740/1-49,910-1,990/10-69,810

Senior Manager (Cyber Security) - 63,840-1,990/5-73,790-2,220/2-78,230

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Officer Credit - Minimum - 21 years; Maximum - 28 years

Manager (Forex) - Minimum - 25 years; Maximum - 35 years

Manager (Cyber Security) - Minimum - 25 years; Maximum - 35 years

Senior Manager (Cyber Security) - Minimum - 27 years; Maximum - 38 years

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Selection will be based on an online written test followed by a personal interview.

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Exam Structure

PART I

Reasoning - 25 questions - 25 marks

English Language - 25 questions - 25 marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 50 questions - 50 marks

PART II

Professional Knowledge - 50 questions - 100 marks

Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one-fourth of the marks allocated to that question as a penalty, which will then be subtracted to determine the corrected score. The examination will last for two hours.

PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Application Process

Visit PNB's official portal at pnbindia.in.

Navigate to the recruitment/careers section.

Click on the registration link.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all required documents and make the application fee payment.

Submit your application and download the confirmation page.

Print out the registration page.



Check the detailed notification here