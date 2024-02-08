Punjab National Bank Invites Applications For 1,025 Posts, Check Selection Process, Pay Scale

New Delhi:
PNB SO Recruitment 2024: The examination will be held in online mode tentatively in March or April.
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for specialist officer posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,025 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application process began on February 7 with a deadline set for February 25. The examination will be held in online mode tentatively in March or April.
PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
Officer (Credit) - 1,000
Manager (Forex) - 15
Manager (Cyber Security) - 05
Senior Manager (Cyber Security) - 05
PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale
Officer (Credit) - 36,000-1,490/7-46,430-1,740/2-49,910-1,990/7-63,840
Manager (Forex) - 48,170-1,740/1-49,910-1,990/10-69,810
Manager (Cyber Security) - 48,170-1,740/1-49,910-1,990/10-69,810
Senior Manager (Cyber Security) - 63,840-1,990/5-73,790-2,220/2-78,230
PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
- Officer Credit - Minimum - 21 years; Maximum - 28 years
- Manager (Forex) - Minimum - 25 years; Maximum - 35 years
- Manager (Cyber Security) - Minimum - 25 years; Maximum - 35 years
- Senior Manager (Cyber Security) - Minimum - 27 years; Maximum - 38 years
PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
Selection will be based on an online written test followed by a personal interview.
PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Exam Structure
PART I
- Reasoning - 25 questions - 25 marks
- English Language - 25 questions - 25 marks
- Quantitative Aptitude - 50 questions - 50 marks
PART II
Professional Knowledge - 50 questions - 100 marks
Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one-fourth of the marks allocated to that question as a penalty, which will then be subtracted to determine the corrected score. The examination will last for two hours.
PNB SO Recruitment 2024: Application Process
Visit PNB's official portal at pnbindia.in.
Navigate to the recruitment/careers section.
Click on the registration link.
Fill out the application form.
Upload all required documents and make the application fee payment.
Submit your application and download the confirmation page.
Print out the registration page.
Check the detailed notification here