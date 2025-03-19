Where Is Mehul Choksi? Antigua Foreign Minister Says "Not On Island"

Mehul Choksi - wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged defrauding of the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore - is not currently on the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, Foreign Minister EP Chet Greene told news agency ANI Wednesday evening.

Mr Greene - invited to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India's annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics - said the fugitive businessman had left for medical treatment.

He did not reveal where Mr Choksi had gone, only that he remains an Antiguan citizen.

"Mehul Choksi is not on the island. I am told he left Antigua for medical attention abroad (but) he remains a citizen of Antigua & Barbuda. The governments, yours and mine, are working together on this matter," he said when asked about Mr Choksi's extradition to India.

"We both respect the rule of law (and) the matter of Mehul Choksi has been subject to legal review. Until it is reviewed... there is nothing I, or anyone else, can say or do," he said.

He also told a TV channel, "I want to assure the Indian people there will be no subterfuge."

Mehul Choksi, 65, fled India in January 2018 after being named in the PNB case.

His nephew, 54-year-old Nirav Modi was also named and is awaiting extradition from London.

In May last year Mr Choksi told a special court in Mumbai that he has not been able to return to India "due to reasons beyond (my) control", and therefore could not be called a 'fugitive economic offender'.

This was after the ED moved the special court - to declare him a 'fugitive economic offender' for evading its summons, and for his properties to be confiscated under the relevant laws.

In May 2021 he went 'missing' from Antigua, sparking speculation he had been 'kidnapped' by the Indian government - an absurd claim proven false after he was found on another Caribbean island nation - Dominica. There were also suggestions he attempted to flee expecting extradition.

He was arrested by Dominican authorities for entering their country illegally, but returned to Antigua on interim bail for medical treatment. In May 2022 proceedings against him were "discontinued".

Mr Choksi had contested the illegal entry charge, claiming he had been from a restaurant in Antigua - called Jolly Roger, which he reportedly owned - by 'cops' and taken to Dominica on a boat

In December last year Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament properties worth Rs 22,280 crore had been restored or sold off to pay back debts of wanted individuals like Mr Choksi.

