National Book Trust Hiring Director, Check Details To Apply

The Ministry of Education has invited applications to fill up the post of director at National Book Trust (India) in New Delhi. National Book Trust (lndia), Nehru Bhawan, is an autonomous body fully funded by the Ministry of Education.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ministry for detailed information.

Qualification

A bachelor's degree from a recognised university with 15 years experience at Senior Managerial levels in the fields of Administration, Organisation and Management of editorial and / or production / sales and for promotional activities in a leading publishing house or a Government Department or an Autonomous Organisation engaged in publishing activity.

The maximum age-limit for appointment by deputation (including short term contract) should not be exceeding 55 years.

Salary

The selected candidate will be entitled for a pay of Rs 1,23,100-2,15,900 in the pay matrix or Rs 37,400-67,000 grade pay Rs 8,700.

The application along with relevant documents in support of qualifications and experience etc, may be forwarded to the Under Secretary (Book Promotion), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, room no 13, 4th floor, Jeevan Deep Building, Parliament Street, New Delhi.