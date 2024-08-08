National Book Trust Hiring Consultants, Young Professionals, Check Details

National Book Trust, India under the Ministry of Education is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant- Public Relations and Communications, (Grade 1) and Young Professional (PR). The hiring will initially be done on a contractual basis which will be further extended depending on the performance of the candidate and the requirement of the Trust.

Consultant- Public Relations and Communications, (Grade 1)

Candidates having a degree in Mass Communications/ Public Relations/ Journalism/ Advertising/Media or any in related field can apply for the post of Consultants.

Applicants must have at least 5-8 years of experience in handling Media/Public Relations/Communications in a company of repute at senior level. They must have a proven record of achievements/Brand promotions, proficiency in both written and verbal communication in English and Hindi for applying to the post.

The applicants must be well informed about updates in Media/Communication Industry and should have good networks with relevant persons/companies. The maximum age limit of the candidate is 45 years.

The Consultant will be entitled for a salary of Rs 84,000- 1,45,000.

Young Professional (PR)

Candidates having a Postgraduate/Master degree -in Mass Communications/Public Relations/Journalism/Advertising/Media or any in related field are eligible to apply for the post of Young Professionals.

The applicant must have a minimum 1-3 years experience in Media/Communications/ Public Relations or related field. They must have a proven record of achievements and should be proficient in both written and verbal communication in English and Hindi. The maximum age limit is 32 years.

The applicant will be entitled for a pay of Rs 50,000- 70,000.

