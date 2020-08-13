AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Begins On September 20

This is the second round of recruitment for Grama Sachivalayam. The first recruitment was held in 2019.

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam will begin on September 20. The exam will be held for selection to more than 16,000 jobs which were announced by the Andhra Pradesh Grama or Ward Sachivalayam in January. The jobs were announced through 19 notifications separate for each of the posts.

Detailed schedule of the exam will be released soon.

Village/Ward Secretariat Exams. 2020 in A. P. - It is informed to all the Applicants and others concerned, that Exams. will start from 20th September 2020. Detailed schedule will be released soon. — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) August 12, 2020

In May, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had held a meeting with Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department in which this recruitment was discussed. Officials had apprised the Chief Minister about the vacancies and had said that it would be filled as soon as approvals for the exams were received.

The exam was later scheduled to be held in the second week of August. However, on July 19, the an official announcement was made saying that the exam has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second round of recruitment for Grama Sachivalayam. The first recruitment was held in 2019.

In 2019, a total of 1.6 lakh vacancies were announced and more than 21 lakh candidates had applied.

Selection to Grama Sachivalayam posts is through a written exam followed by interview.

Through this recruitment, vacancies will be filled in Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, ANM / Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female), Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

