AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Exams Postponed

Andhra Pradesh Grama or Village Sachivalayam (GS and VS) exams scheduled to be held in August have been postponed, according to a Panchayati Raj and Rural Development ministry official. The official has also said the fresh schedule and dates for this AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment will be released in due course. The state government had announced recruitment for more than 15,000 jobs in Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam in January this year. The jobs were announced through 19 notifications separate for each of the posts.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exams were earlier scheduled to be held in August second week.

"GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course," Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh, tweeted.

Through this recruitment, vacancies will be filled in Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, ANM or Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female), Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant and Village Horticulture Assistant.

The posts also include Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Mahila Police and Women and Child Welfare Assistant or Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning and Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare, and Development secretary (Grade-II).

This is the second round of recruitment for Grama Sachivalayam recruitment happening in the state.

Earlier , Andhra Pradesh government officials had revealed that 16,208 posts are vacant in the ward and village secretariat.

Due the the spike in the coronavirus cases in the country, various other recruitment agencies have also postponed various government jobs-related exams.

