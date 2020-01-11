Over 15,000 Jobs Announced In Andhra Pradesh Under Grama Sachivalayam

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Details At gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/

More than 15,000 jobs have been announced by the Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam. The jobs have been announced through 19 notifications each for separate department under the state government. The job details are available on the official website.

Job Notification

Other official websites to refer for the job are wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in and vsws.ap.gov.in.

Candidates interested to apply for these jobs can fill and submit the job application forms available online at the official website. The last date for submission of online application is January 31.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh had also tweeted about this mega recruitment drive.

It is to inform all concerned that Government has decided to issue fresh notifications for 2nd round recruitment to various (vacant) Village/Ward Secretariat posts. Notifications are going to be issued soon. — D. Gopal krishna (@gkd600) January 8, 2020

Through this recruitment, vacancies will be filled in Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, ANM / Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female), Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

