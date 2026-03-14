Man Shares Video Of Cafe-Like Shop That Turns Out To Be Ironing Store, Internet Amazed

- A small ironing shop in Guntur resembles a trendy cafe from the outside
- The shop features lush green plants and white walls giving a modern look
- No food or coffee is served; the place is dedicated to ironing clothes
A small ironing shop in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is gaining attention online after a video showed how the place looks more like a trendy cafe, than a roadside service shop. This video was shared on Instagram by a user named Raju, showcasing the shop's unique and attractive look.
Cafe-Like Place From The Outside
In the caption of the post, the user explained that while the place may appear to be a cafe or cafeteria at first glance, it's actually an ironing shop in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
The video shows a small shop decorated with lush green plants. This decor gives the shop a calm and elegant look. From the outside, it resembles a modern cafe, with white walls, greenery, and simple tables, typical of stylish cafes.
Watch Video Here:
However, a closer look reveals that neither coffee nor food is served here. This place is used solely for ironing clothes.
Inside the shop, ironing and steam ironing machines are located, where a man carefully irons shirts and other garments, leaving them neat and tidy.
Social Media Reaction
This ironing shop is gaining popularity on social media because it presents a simple roadside service in an attractive way. The video shows that with the right decoration and care, even a simple shop can look beautiful and welcoming.
One user commented, "This is an example of - Love what you do & do what you love."
Another user noted, "That's a creative soul in his beloved space."
"OMG that's a mini paradise," added a third user.
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