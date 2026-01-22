Andhra Woman Fed Husband Biryani, Strangled Him. Watched Porn Next To Body

A woman in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district made biryani for her husband. The key ingredient was powdered sleeping pills. After the husband slipped into a slumber, the woman called her lover to the house, before the pair strangled the sleeping man. This bizarre incident unfolded in Guntur's Chiluvuru village, police said.

Initially presented as a natural death, the case has led to the arrest of both suspects, following a forensic examination that confirmed the cause of death as suffocation.

The victim, Lokam Shivanagaraju, was killed by his wife, Lakshmi Madhuri, and her lover, Gopi, according to police investigations. Madhuri had been involved in an extramarital relationship with Gopi for an unspecified period prior to the crime. On the night in question, Madhuri prepared biryani laced with powdered sleeping tablets and served it to her husband. Once Shivanagaraju had consumed the meal and fallen into a deep sleep, she summoned Gopi to the house. The pair then placed a pillow over Shivanagaraju's face and suffocated him until he died.

Following the act, Madhuri sought to conceal the murder by circulating claims among villagers that her husband had succumbed to a heart attack. In the early hours of the morning, she raised an alarm and notified neighbours of what she described as his sudden death.

Suspicion arose when Shivanagaraju's father and friends examined the body and observed injuries along with blood stains. They filed a complaint with local police, prompting an official inquiry. Investigators determined through post-mortem analysis that the death resulted from suffocation combined with chest injuries, ruling out any natural causes.

Madhuri and Gopi were subsequently detained. A key revelation from the probe came during a forensic review of Madhuri's mobile phone, which showed that she had spent the entire night seated near her husband's body viewing pornographic videos.

Under interrogation, Madhuri provided a full confession, acknowledging her involvement in both planning and carrying out the murder alongside Gopi. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.