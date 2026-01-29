1 Dead In Head-On Collision Between 2 Lorries In Andhra Pradesh

Tragic road accident on Kolkata Chennai highway national capture on CCTv, one killed

One person died on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district in a head-on collision between two lorries.

Police said the cargo lorry, travelling from Kolkata carrying waste cotton bundles, collided with another lorry near the Ravikampadu junction. The second lorry took a sudden right turn without properly observing oncoming traffic or giving the required signal.

This led to a head-on collision, the impact of which was so severe that it led to a fire that engulfed both vehicles within minutes.

Eyewitnesses said flames spread rapidly, leaving little time for rescue efforts. Kamal Shaikh, who was driving the lorry containing cotton waste, was trapped inside the vehicle's cabin and was burnt alive before help could arrive.

Firefighters and police personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

The accident led to an hours-long disruption along the highway as authorities cleared burnt vehicles and debris from the road.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.