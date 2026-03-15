Andhra Pradesh SSC Exams 2026 Starting Tomorrow Check reporting Time, Hall Ticket Guidelines

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will start the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examinations 2026 on March 16. Thousands of Class 10 students across the state will appear for the board examinations, which will begin with the first language paper on the opening day. The examinations will continue until April 1 at designated centres.

The AP SSC hall ticket 2026 was released earlier this month and is available on the official board website. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre on every exam day.

The document contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details and subject schedule. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket.

According to the official timetable, the AP SSC examinations will be conducted in a single shift each day. The exam will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm.

Students are advised to report to their allotted examination centres at least one hour before the start of the paper so that verification and seating arrangements can be completed smoothly.

Important documents and prohibited items

Students appearing for the AP SSC examinations should carry their hall ticket, blue or black ballpoint pens and other basic stationery required for writing the exam. Candidates must carefully check their registration number and subject details on the answer booklet before starting the paper.

Certain items are not allowed inside the examination hall. Mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth devices and headphones are strictly prohibited. Students are also not permitted to bring calculators, log tables or any other electronic or written materials unless specifically permitted by the board.

AP SSC Exam 2026: What Students Must Bring

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 (printed copy)

Blue or black ballpoint pens

Basic stationery required for writing the exam

Any additional material specifically permitted by the board

AP SSC Exam 2026: Items Not Allowed

Mobile phones

Smartwatches

Tablets or smartphones

Bluetooth devices and headphones

Calculators

Log tables

Any unauthorised written material

Candidates arriving late at the examination centre may not be allowed to enter the hall once the exam begins. Students must also remain seated until the end of the examination and submit their answer scripts to the invigilator before leaving the room.

The board has warned that candidates found using unfair means during the examination will face strict disciplinary action.