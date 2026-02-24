"Signing Off": 22-Year-Old Andhra Engineering Student's Suicide In Hostel

A 22-year-old engineering student died by suicide in a private hostel in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Bhuvana (22), a native of Mangalam village in Punganur constituency. She was studying her final year B.Tech in Computer Science at Mohan Babu University.

According to police, the incident took place in a private hostel where she was staying during her studies. Hostel staff reportedly found her unresponsive in her room and immediately informed the police.

Inscriptions were found on the walls of her hostel room. "And finally, signing off," read one inscription.

Chandragiri police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Ruia Government Hospital mortuary in Tirupati for postmortem examination.

Chandragiri Circle Inspector Suresh Kumar said that the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be known. "We are investigating the case from all angles. The cause of the incident will be known after a detailed inquiry," he said.

The incident triggered protests by student unions, who raised slogans demanding that the government respond to alleged issues and irregularities at the university. They called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the student's death.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.