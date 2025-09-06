Health Emergency In Andhra Village After 'Mysterious Illness' Kills 20

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday declared a health emergency in a village in Guntur district and sent high-level medical teams to investigate after a 'mysterious illness' claimed the lives of at least 20 people in two months.

Health officials said a team led by Director of Medical Education Dr Raghunandan has visited the Turakapalem village to conduct a thorough investigation.

While the probe is on, officials suspect a bacterial infection known as Melioidosis. This suspicion is based on preliminary lab reports that have confirmed two cases of the infection in villagers

Melioidosis is a serious bacterial infection caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei, a bacterium commonly found in soil and stagnant water, especially during the monsoon seasons and during times of flooding. While it is treatable with a long course of antibiotics, timely diagnosis is crucial.

A comprehensive health screening of all 2,500 residents has been ordered, including tests for kidney function, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, as Melioidosis is known to affect individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes.

Officials have noted a pattern in the fatalities, with most of the victims being men around 55 years of age who also had other health issues. The symptoms often begin with a fever and cough and can progress to severe lung damage.

Chief Minister Naidu has directed officials to provide safe drinking water to the villagers and has instructed health authorities to seek assistance from AIIMS, Mangalagiri, and international medical experts if needed.