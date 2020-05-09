16,208 AP Grama Sachivalayam Posts To Be Filled After Clearance For Exams

AP Grama Sachivalayam will fill 16,208 posts after clearance for exam

Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh, YSR Jagan Reddy held a meeting with the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Departments. In the meeting Officials revealed that 16,208 posts are vacant in the ward and village secretariat. These posts will be filled after the department receives go ahead for conducting exams.

After the announcement, several candidates took to twitter and requested that the application process for the recruitment exam should be reopened. Selection for Recruitment for Grama Sachivalayam posts is through a written exam followed by interview.

Andhra Pradesh Village/ Ward Secretariat had announced vacancies back in January 2020 and the application process concluded on January 31.

This was the second round of recruitment for Grama Sachivalayam, as tweeted by Mr. Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, the Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh.

Through this recruitment, vacancies will be filled in Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, ANM / Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (Female), Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant / Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Female), Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant, Village Surveyor (Grade-III), Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II).

