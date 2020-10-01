AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Answer Key Released

AP Grama Sachivalayam exam answer keys have been released.

AP Grama Sachivalayam exam answer keys have been released. Candidates have been allowed to challenge the key. The option to raise objections against the answer key will be open till October 3.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key

The exam for selection to various posts in the AP Grama Sachivalayam was held from September 20 to September 26.

The answer keys of the exam were released on September 26. However on September 29, the answer keys were withdrawn and it was notified that new answer keys will be released soon.

After holding the exams the recruiting bodies release the answers to the questions asked. Candidates are given a chance to challenge the answer key submitting relevant documents supporting their claim. After considering the objections raised by candidates the recruiting body releases the final answer key. The exam result is based on the final answer key.

Selection to over 16,000 posts in AP Grama Sachivalayam will be through written exam, which has already been held, and interview.

