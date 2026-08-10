Which Schengen Countries Are Toughest For Indians? Here's How To Apply

If you're planning a Europe trip from India, getting the Schengen visa is one of the first things to sort out. And the latest numbers show that not every Schengen destination has the same visa outcome for Indian travellers.

In 2025, Indians submitted more than 1.15 million Schengen visa applications, making India the world's third-largest source of Schengen visa applications. More than 181,000 applications did not result in a visa being issued, giving Indian applicants an overall non-issuance rate of 15.8%.

That means roughly one in every six applications did not result in a visa. But some countries had considerably higher non-issuance rates.

These Schengen Countries Were The Toughest For Indian Applicants

According to 2025 data from the European Commission, these countries recorded the highest non-issuance rates among Indian applicants:

Country Non-issuance rate Slovenia 46.1% Bulgaria 37.0% Greece 33.0% Malta 31.7% Estonia 30.1% Croatia 27.1% Austria 21.6% Netherlands 20.6%

Don't Choose Your Destination Based On Rejection Rates

Photo: Canva

These numbers do not mean that an Indian traveller has a fixed 46.1% chance of being rejected by Slovenia or a 10.5% chance of rejection by Germany.

The figures are overall statistics. They do not predict the result of an individual application.

And travellers should never apply through a country simply because they think it is easier to get a visa there. The application must be made through the Schengen country that is actually responsible for the trip.

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Which Schengen Country Should Indians Apply To?

If you are visiting several Schengen countries, you should generally apply through the country where you will spend the most time. For example, if you will be in France for 5 days, in Italy for 3 days, and in Switzerland for 2 days, you should generally apply through France. If you are spending the same number of days in different Schengen countries, you generally apply through the country you will enter first.

The Timeline And Cost Of A Schengen Visa

Applications can generally be submitted up to 6 months before the trip and at least 15 days before travel. However, travellers should apply well in advance, particularly during busy travel seasons. While the standard processing time is 15 calendar days, in some cases, it can take up to 45 days if additional checks or documents are required.

The standard fee is:

Adults: €90 (approx. Rs 9,860)

Children aged 6 to under 12: €45 (approx. Rs 4,930)

Children under 6: Free

There can also be additional service charges if you apply through an external visa application centre.

Documents Needed

The exact checklist can vary depending on the destination country and the applicant.

But travellers will generally need:

Completed and signed visa application form

Valid passport

Recent passport photographs

Travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation

Travel medical insurance

Proof of sufficient funds

Documents showing the purpose of the trip

Documents supporting your intention to return to India

Depending on your situation, you may also need employment documents, business documents, student documents or an invitation letter.

Always check the official website of the country you are applying to for its latest checklist.

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Travel Insurance Is Mandatory

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Indian travellers applying for a Schengen visa need travel medical insurance that meets EU requirements.

The policy must generally:

Cover the entire Schengen Area

Be valid for the entire trip

Provide at least €30,000 in medical coverage

Cover emergency medical treatment and hospitalisation

Cover medical repatriation, including in case of death

The Application Process

Know which countries you are visiting and how many days you will spend in each. Apply through your main destination. If the stay is equal, apply through the first country you will enter. Go to the official embassy, consulate or authorised visa application centre website. Complete the visa application form carefully. Make sure the information matches your supporting documents. Keep your passport, photographs, insurance, itinerary, accommodation details, financial documents and other required paperwork ready. Depending on the country, applications are submitted through an authorised visa application centre or directly through the relevant diplomatic mission. Submit your documents, complete biometrics and pay the applicable fees. The normal processing period is 15 days, although it can take longer. Once you receive your passport, check the visa carefully. Look at the validity dates, number of entries and number of days permitted.

What If Your Schengen Visa Is Rejected?

A refusal does not necessarily mean you can never get a Schengen visa. The applicant should receive the reason for the refusal along with information about the appeal process.

If you apply again, understand why the previous application was refused and address that issue properly. Simply submitting the same application again may not solve the problem.

The Schengen Area's new Entry/Exit System (EES) is now fully operational. The system records entry and exit information for applicable non-EU short-stay travellers and uses biometric information such as fingerprints and facial images. So, getting the Schengen visa is not the final step. Travellers must still meet border-control requirements when they arrive in Europe.