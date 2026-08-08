Europe Gets Its Starlink Rival, Expands IRIS Satellite Constellation

Europe's plans for its own satellite broadband network have entered the next stage, with the European Commission signing an agreement to expand the IRIS2 constellation. The deal adds 66 satellites to the programme, taking its main constellation to 348 satellites and moving the project from the planning stage towards full-scale deployment.

The European Commission signed the implementation agreement with the SpaceRISE consortium on August 7, with support from the European Space Agency (ESA).

IRIS2, a response to Starlink and other satellite internet services, is being developed as a secure and reliable connectivity network for European governments, defence and security forces, and emergency services. The constellation will have 348 satellites, including 330 in low Earth orbit and 18 in medium Earth orbit, along with additional optional elements for specific missions.

The European Union's new flagship satellite constellation is intended to support critical operations, including emergencies and other situations where secure communications are required. The network is aimed at strengthening Europe's secure and reliable connectivity, helping governments, emergency services and citizens stay connected during crises and in remote areas.

"Whether responding to emergencies, protecting critical infrastructure or supporting security missions, IRIS2 will provide Europe with an autonomous and resilient connectivity capability," according to ESA. The expanded constellation will include an additional 66 satellites designed to strengthen IRIS2's capabilities for defence, security and emergency services.

According to the ESA, the reinforcement will increase secure governmental capacity by 60% within the EU and 54% globally, while strengthening Europe's ability to support critical missions during crises.

The European Commission and its partners plan to begin launching the first satellites in 2029, with services also expected to start progressively from that year. The European Commission signed the 12-year IRIS2 concession contract with the SpaceRISE consortium on December 16, 2024, launching the public-private partnership to develop and operate the satellite connectivity system.

Since then, the Commission and SpaceRISE have worked on the system's design, industrial responsibilities and preparations for satellites, launch services and ground infrastructure. Negotiations on the programme's governance, technical set-up and financing began in January 2026 and concluded on August 6, 2026.