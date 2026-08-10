Abu Dhabi Is Giving Free UAE Entry Visas To Indian Travellers For 3 Months. Who Can Apply

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has introduced a new initiative that offers complimentary UAE entry visas to Indian passport holders. Running from August 1 to October 31, 2026, the programme applies to hotel bookings that include a minimum three-night stay in Abu Dhabi.

The programme has been developed exclusively for participating travel partners and online travel agencies. Travellers booking a three-night Abu Dhabi package through participating partners will receive their UAE entry visa at no additional cost.

Photo Credit: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

Who Can Apply

The programme is available to Indian passport holders departing from India who book an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible bookings must include a minimum stay of three consecutive nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India.

Also Read: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi To Open On December 11, 2026: Best Places To Visit In The UAE Capital

There Is A Catch

The programme will initially support up to 20,000 visas during the pilot period and is part of DCT Abu Dhabi's continued engagement with the Indian market.

How Free UAE Visa Will Work

Participating travel partners can choose between two programme options:

Work through a DCT-appointed Destination Management Company (DMC), with DCT Abu Dhabi covering visa costs directly

Continue using their existing DMC partners, with DCT Abu Dhabi reimbursing AED 285 for each visa issued.

"India continues to be one of our most important international markets, and we remain committed to working closely with our travel partners to make Abu Dhabi even more accessible for Indian travellers," says Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

"By covering the cost of UAE entry visas, we are making it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving our travel partners another compelling reason to recommend the destination. We look forward to welcoming more visitors as they spend longer exploring Abu Dhabi's culture, entertainment, hospitality and natural attractions," added Yousuf.