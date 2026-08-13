5 Quick Getaways Near Mumbai For Independence Day Weekend

A long weekend is always a good excuse to swap Mumbai's skyline for a change of scenery and preferably some greenery. With Independence Day giving travellers an extra day to plan a quick escape, the timing is ideal to explore destinations near the city.

The monsoon season also adds to the appeal as lush green landscapes, dramatic waterfalls, misty mountains and breezy coastlines are within a few hours of Mumbai. From scenic hill retreats to laid-back beach towns, here are five destinations to consider for an Independence Day long weekend getaway:

Karjat

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This peaceful green escape in the Western Ghats is around 65 to 75 km away from Mumbai. Set along the Ulhas River in the Western Ghats, this place is famous for its lush green hills, roaring waterfalls, ancient rock-cut caves, and popular trekking trails.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman Travels To Jaipur Via Vande Bharat: Train Route, Prices, Travel Time

Alibaug

Photo Credit: Pexels

This scenic coastal town located about 95 km south of Mumbai is famous for sandy beaches, historic sea forts, and fresh seafood. Top attractions of this place include Kolaba fort and popular beaches like Nagaon, Kihim, and Varsoli, among others.

Igatpuri

Photo Credit: Pexels

This stunning hill station in the Sahyadri ranges of the Western Ghats is located about 120 km from Mumbai. This place is famous for its cool climate, dramatic waterfalls, ancient forts, and the world-renowned Vipassana International Academy, known for its striking golden pagoda and courses in mindfulness.

Also Read: How To Apply For India E-Visa In 2026: Complete Process, Who Is Eligible, Fees, Documents

Kolad

Photo Credit: Pexels

Located around 120 km from Mumbai, this scenic village and popular outdoor adventure hub sits along the banks of the gushing Kundalika River and is famed for being the state's premier white-water rafting destination.

Bhandardara

Photo Credit: pexels

This quiet resort village is located around 165 km from Mumbai, and it takes about 4 to 5 hours to reach by road. Set along the Pravara River in the Sahyadri ranges, the place is home to several lakes, waterfalls, and the nearby Kalsubai Peak, the highest point in the state.