Ektaa Kapoor's Queen-Sized Lifestyle: Multi-Crore Empire, Luxury Properties, Posh Cars

Ektaa Kapoor is a name synonymous with Hindi television. She defined the 90s and early 2000s through dramas, comedies, and supernatural shows like Hum Paanch, Padosan, Mano Ya Na Mano, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, and Kaahi Kissii Roz.

The award-winning filmmaker is a recipient of the Padma Shri (2020), the International Emmy Directorate Award (2023), and the National Award (2025) for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery. As the founder of Balaji Telefilms celebrates her 51st birthday, here is a look at her opulent lifestyle, multi-crore businesses, and swanky rides.

Ektaa Kapoor's Net Worth And Businesses

According to a Lifestyle Asia report, Ektaa Kapoor's monthly salary adds up close to Rs 2.8 crore, and her annual earnings are estimated to be approximately Rs 30 to Rs 34 crore. With more awards to her name and successful projects, her net worth has only been growing exponentially over the past few years. Her exact net worth, however, remains undisclosed in the public domain.

Ektaa Kapoor is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., which has produced over 150 television shows across several Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

"To put in perspective, at one point in time 22 of the top 25 TV serials on air were produced by us!" reads an excerpt on the official website. The total revenue of the content production house is approximately Rs 422 crore.

She also runs Balaji Motion Pictures, a film production and distribution company, and ALTBalaji, a digital media entertainment firm. Both of these companies are the left and right arms of Balaji Telefilms.

But the latest business venture for the filmmaker is jewellery. Tapping into the USD 70 billion jewellery market, she co-founded Ekatra Jewels. "This birthday is about breaking barriers and building legacies... Lab-grown diamonds, real jewellery, and patented technology. Made for women, by women, rooted in one truth: we shine brighter side by side," she shared on Instagram today.

Ektaa Kapoor's Real Estate Investments

Ektaa Kapoor, along with her parents, veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha, brother, Tusshar, live in Krishna Bungalow in Juhu. Ektaa and Tusshar's children also live with them in the multi-storey mansion. The property is valued at Rs 200 crore, according to Housing.com, and spans 1.5 acres. Another house is situated on Altamount Road in South Mumbai which she purchased for Rs 30 crore.

There is also a nearby building called Krishna-1, in which she owns a luxurious penthouse, according to India.com. Ektaa Kapoor also owns a commercial property in Andheri, which houses the Balaji Telefilms office. She reportedly bought it in 2018 for Rs 60 crore.

Ektaa Kapoor's Luxurious Rides

Ektaa Kapoor enjoys luxurious rides. Reportedly, her garage features a collection of swanky cars, including a Jaguar F-Pace priced at Rs 70 lakh, a Bentley Continental GT valued at Rs 3.5 crore, and a Mercedes-Maybach S 500 worth Rs 1.86 crore.

From redefining Indian television to building a formidable business empire, Ektaa Kapoor continues to expand her influence beyond entertainment.

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