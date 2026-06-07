From 145 Kg To 90 Kg: Mumbai Influencer Gave Up These 7 Foods To Lose 55 Kg

Weight loss journeys often involve more than just counting calories or spending extra hours in the gym. Making sustainable lifestyle and dietary changes is equally important for achieving long-term results.

Fitness influencer Dolly shared the seven foods she stopped eating during her weight loss journey from 145 kg to 90 kg. In a post shared on Instagram, she claimed that these dietary changes helped her reduce excess calories and stay consistent with her goals.

1. Sugary Drinks

Dolly cut out sugary drinks from her diet, citing their high sugar content. Excessive consumption of sugary beverages can contribute to excess calorie intake and weight gain. Instead, she switched to alternatives such as lemon water, coconut water, and unsweetened green tea.

2. White Bread

White bread was off the table because refined carbohydrates can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels and may contribute to overeating. The influencer replaced it with whole wheat bread, multigrain bread and oats.

3. Chips And Packaged Snacks

She stopped eating chips and packaged snacks because of their high salt content and calorie density. Her preferred alternatives included roasted makhana, roasted chana and nuts in moderation.

4. Fast Food

Fast food was eliminated because of its combination of fat, salt and calories. Dolly opted for healthier alternatives such as paneer sandwiches, whole wheat vegetable wraps, or homemade meals.

5. Ice Cream

Ice cream was removed from her diet because it is often high in sugar and calories. She managed her cravings with Greek yoghurt and fruits, frozen banana smoothies, or small portions of dark chocolate.

6. Alcohol

Dolly quit alcohol, saying it contributed to dehydration and facial puffiness. Sparkling water with lemon, fresh fruit juice without added sugar and detox water became her preferred replacements.

7. Processed Foods

Processed foods were cut out because they are often high in sodium and additives. Instead, she focused on whole-food protein sources such as eggs, tofu, paneer, curd, dal and plant-based protein.

"Reduce these foods, drink more water, sleep well and stay consistent. Your body will lean out faster," Dolly concluded.

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