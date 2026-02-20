Health Coach Shares French Secret To Keeping Weight In Check, And What Indians Can Learn From It

Indians are obsessed with weight. Whenever you enter a party, the first thing your friends and family notice is how much weight you have put on or lost, especially if you are a woman. You receive a welcome based on it - "Wow! You have lost weight," or "Oh my god! What has happened to you? You have put on so much weight."

Have you noticed that French women are not obsessed with their weight? In France, 17% of the population was obese in 2020, compared to India, where a 2024 Lancet study concluded that 70 million of the country's population was obese. In fact, India ranks third, behind the US and China, in the list of top 10 countries with the highest number of obese citizens.

Dr Snehal Adsule, founder of CurviCare, a women's health clinic, shared why French women are not obsessed with weight, while Indian women struggle with health conditions that are a result of obesity.

Why French Women Are Rarely Obsessed With Weight

Dr Snehal Adsule mentioned in her post that French women drink wine, eat bread, and have dessert, yet they are rarely obsessed with weight. Reason? "They genuinely enjoy food, but very differently," the expert added.

She mentioned that they don't follow a diet but a lifestyle routine. The expert suggested that Indians used to live like this, too.

Hack 1: No Mindless Munching

According to the women's health coach, French women don't munch on snacks mindlessly throughout the day. They have proper meals - breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They don't eat biscuits, nuts, or a few bites here and there.

"Your body never gets a fat-burning window because insulin never drops," Dr Adsule added. She mentioned that in India, people have tea with sugar, munch on namkeen for snacks, and have something sweet at night.

"We are not overeating meals; we are overeating between meals. This alone can stall weight loss even on healthy food," the expert explained.

Hack 2: Enjoy The Meal

Dr Adsule further explained that French women don't eat their food in a car, standing in the kitchen, while working, or while scrolling through reels. "They never eat in a hurry. French women sit down... they actually taste their food," she added.

Explaining the science, the expert mentioned that our stomach needs 20 minutes to send an 'I'm full' signal to the brain. Fast eating results in the brain not registering fullness, whereas slow eating allows you to consume the right amount of food.

"This is why portion control fails for many people," she added.

Hack 3: Food Is Pleasure, Not Therapy

Dr Adsule said that food is pleasure, not therapy, and further mentioned that French women eat chocolates but not because they are stressed. "They don't use food for boredom, loneliness, anxiety, or reward."

"When food becomes emotional support, you don't crave calories; you crave relief. So no diet can work long-term until emotional hunger is understood," the expert explained.

She also mentioned that French women don't chase weight loss, but they protect habits and follow a lifestyle, allowing them to keep the weighing scale in check.

"You are trying to control food; they control their environment," Dr Adsule concluded.

Instead of running after diet fads and quick hacks, focus on building a healthy lifestyle routine that can help you keep your weight in check and improve your overall well-being.

