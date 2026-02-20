Fashion Giant Asos Founder Dies After 'Mysterious' Fall From 17th Floor Of Thailand Home

ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths died in a mysterious fall from his 17th-floor condo in Thailand. The entrepreneur plunged from the balcony to his death.

Upon investigation, the police found no signs of a disturbance inside the apartment, but they have not ruled out foul play until the probe is completed. His exact cause of death remains unknown. It will be established after a full post-mortem, which is expected to take months.

The paramedics and police in Pattaya found him on the ground, below his balcony. A source told The Sun, "It's a real mystery. The phrase 'suspicious circumstances' has been used, but we don't know yet."

Asos Co-Founder's Dispute With Ex-Wife

Griffiths was involved in a dispute with his Thai ex-wife, who faced an allegation of stealing 500,000 pounds (Rs 6.1 crore) from a company they operated together. According to the Daily Mail, last year, the billionaire was even grilled by investigators after his ex-wife alleged that he forged documents to sell land and shares in the business without her knowledge or consent.

However, Griffiths denied the allegations. The investigation was underway at the time of his death.

About Quentin Griffiths

Quentin Griffiths co-founded ASOS, an online fashion giant headquartered in London, UK. According to reports, he made a fortune after helping launch the brand in 2000, alongside Nick Robertson and Andrew Regan. It became a billion-dollar company, and the clientele included Michelle Obama and the Princess of Wales.

He was a father of three and moved to Thailand in 2007. After divorcing his first wife, he married a Thai woman. They had a son and a daughter, but they separated a few years ago.

A Foreign Office spokesman told The Sun, "We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities."

